Melon Price Tops $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

