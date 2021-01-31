Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 903,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MLSPF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

