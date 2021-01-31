Meme (MEME) Price Hits $520.67 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $14.58 million and $3.49 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be bought for $520.67 or 0.01593809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00312444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003497 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

