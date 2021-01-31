Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,841.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 340.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $882,072.67 and $234,841.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00308969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028762 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.30 or 0.01588983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

