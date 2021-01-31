Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

