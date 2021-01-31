MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. 25,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

