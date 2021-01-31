Merculet (MVP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $218,773.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Merculet has a market cap of $1.80 million and $218,773.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.