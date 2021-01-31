Mercury Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $788,029.91 and approximately $30,478.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

