Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $584,644.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00092612 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013042 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

