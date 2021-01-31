MesChain Market Capitalization Reaches $131,365.26 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $131,365.26 and $16,527.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MesChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066489 BTC.

MesChain Profile