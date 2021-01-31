Meta Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Meta has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and $14.01 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00009048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,387,627 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.