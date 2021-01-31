MetaHash Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $17,210.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00132002 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00268167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066840 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,517,457,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,346,972,224 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.