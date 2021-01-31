Metal Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $26.91 million and $4.79 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

