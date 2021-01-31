MetaMorph Hits Market Capitalization of $208,453.10 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $208,453.10 and approximately $35,102.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

