Metronome Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00006141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $65,033.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00274210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,739,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,405,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

