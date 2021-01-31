M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.