Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

