Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

