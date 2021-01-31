MidasProtocol Market Cap Hits $231,137.50 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $231,137.50 and $72,474.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

