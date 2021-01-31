MiL.k Market Cap Hits $11.19 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $23.57 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

