Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

