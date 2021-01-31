Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,981 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 97,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

