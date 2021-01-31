MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $9.61 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $102.80 million and approximately $328,965.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $9.61 or 0.00029276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00311404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003592 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.01742447 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,698,761 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.