Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,662,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,830,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS MMEDF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 4,554,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,725. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

