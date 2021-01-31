MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $42.53 million and $293,746.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00306018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.12 or 0.01576975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

