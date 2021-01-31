Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 539,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

