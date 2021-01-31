Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $70,172.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00268462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067685 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,594,500,560 coins and its circulating supply is 3,389,290,993 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

