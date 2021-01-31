Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0021 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $59,765.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,591,440,614 coins and its circulating supply is 3,386,231,047 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

