Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $133.15 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00013703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $133.15 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,917,462 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

