Mirrored Amazon Hits Market Cap of $6.57 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $260,238.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon token can currently be purchased for $3,467.50 or 0.10565389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Token Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,895 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

Mirrored Amazon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

