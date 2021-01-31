Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for approximately $145.19 or 0.00431397 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $4.74 million and $213,202.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 32,676 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

