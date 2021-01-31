Mirrored Apple Price Hits $149.86 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for approximately $149.86 or 0.00443443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $389,240.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00266432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066419 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 32,676 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

