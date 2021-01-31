Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $342.57 or 0.01046818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $162,105.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 15,492 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

