Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $279,509.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $19.41 or 0.00059034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 311,189 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.