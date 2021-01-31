Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Reaches $20.30 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $476,238.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $20.30 or 0.00060403 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 202,040 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

