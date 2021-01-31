Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331,623.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $879.28 or 0.02607625 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $331,623.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00133064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,179 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

