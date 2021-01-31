Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Price Hits $55.07 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $111,441.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for $55.07 or 0.00166622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 86,451 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

