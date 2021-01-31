Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 12.6% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $40.65 or 0.00121615 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $496,664.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,888 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

