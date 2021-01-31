Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.57 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00626885 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

