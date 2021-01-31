Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

MITSY stock traded down $11.49 on Friday, reaching $372.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $247.60 and a 1 year high of $406.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.81 and its 200 day moving average is $349.68. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

