Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in January

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,738.0 days.
Shares of MTSFF remained flat at $$19.47 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
