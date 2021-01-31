Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in January

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,738.0 days.

Shares of MTSFF remained flat at $$19.47 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

