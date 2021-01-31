MixMarvel Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $329,822.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,616,214,196 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.