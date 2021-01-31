MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0020

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 91.7% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $130,213.26 and approximately $100.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,393,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,518,864 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

