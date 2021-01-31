Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 74.9% in January

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 1,927,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,576. Mmtec has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

