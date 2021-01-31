Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $489,821.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00022842 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,986,235 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,504 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

