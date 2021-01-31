ModivCare (MODV) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) is one of 24 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ModivCare to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion $970,000.00 96.10 ModivCare Competitors $3.48 billion $280.96 million 33.37

ModivCare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. ModivCare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ModivCare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare Competitors 138 798 1418 37 2.57

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 0.30%. Given ModivCare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% ModivCare Competitors -280.45% -38.16% -12.05%

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

