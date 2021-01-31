Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 40.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $21,738.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00418112 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.