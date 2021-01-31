MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $19,249.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,875,560 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

