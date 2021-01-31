Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1.16 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

