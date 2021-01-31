Moneynet Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $73.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.